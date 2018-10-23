Give Your Home A Seasonal Makeover, With Help From Your Favorite Halloween Movies

Using the sets of Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rosemary’s Baby, Beetlejuice, and Stranger Things as inspiration, Wood created five rooms that we can easily draw inspiration from all year round. Sure, they have some decidedly theatrical elements — think Christmas lights used to communicate with the underworld and drippy candles worthy of IRL witches — but to be honest, we still wouldn't mind calling them home. Read on for how to get these freaky-chic looks for yourself.