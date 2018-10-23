Give Your Home A Seasonal Makeover, With Help From Your Favorite Halloween Movies

When we think about the concept of "decorating for Halloween," what comes to mind is mostly the scattering of kitschy pumpkins and stringy spiderwebs — stuff that was fun when we were kids, but that doesn't really suit our personal style right now. But Alessandra Wood, director of style for the interior design start-up Modsy and a design history PhD, has a very different vision for how to incorporate seasonal flair into the home.
Using the sets of Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rosemary’s Baby, Beetlejuice, and Stranger Things as inspiration, Wood created five rooms that we can easily draw inspiration from all year round. Sure, they have some decidedly theatrical elements — think Christmas lights used to communicate with the underworld and drippy candles worthy of IRL witches — but to be honest, we still wouldn't mind calling them home. Read on for how to get these freaky-chic looks for yourself.