Halloween comes but once a year, but the way we see it, every day leading up to our fave frightful night is an excuse to celebrate. To get in the spirit (in more than one sense of the word), we're brewing up this wickedly pretty cocktail, packed with blueberries, elderflower liqueur, and a bubbly splash of Freixenet Cava. Spoiler alert: This sip is scary good.
Witches' Brew Cocktail
Serves 2
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 cup blueberries + extra for garnish
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 oz unfiltered apple-cider vinegar
1 piece of ginger, grated
1 oz elderflower liqueur
3 oz Freixenet Cava
1 cup blueberries + extra for garnish
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 oz unfiltered apple-cider vinegar
1 piece of ginger, grated
1 oz elderflower liqueur
3 oz Freixenet Cava
Instructions
1. Combine blueberries and sugar in a jar, and muddle.
2. Stir in apple-cider vinegar and grated ginger.
3. Store in fridge for up to 2 days.
4. When ready to serve, strain through a sieve into a coupe glass dipped in black edible glitter for extra glam.
5. Stir in elderflower liqueur and Freixenet Cava.
6. Garnish with skewered blueberries.
1. Combine blueberries and sugar in a jar, and muddle.
2. Stir in apple-cider vinegar and grated ginger.
3. Store in fridge for up to 2 days.
4. When ready to serve, strain through a sieve into a coupe glass dipped in black edible glitter for extra glam.
5. Stir in elderflower liqueur and Freixenet Cava.
6. Garnish with skewered blueberries.
Advertisement