Halloween is a night for BOOze, sweets, and creative costumes galore. Since we're always on the hunt for new ways to add some fun to our fright fest, we teamed up with Freixenet Cava to DIY a bubbly bar straight out of our spookiest dreams — or should we say nightmares? Press play to see how to replicate this devilish display for your own bash.
Materials
Spray glue
6 bottles Freixenet Cava minis
Glitter
Gold permanent marker
Gold ribbon
Festive straws
Assorted snacks and candy
Spray glue
6 bottles Freixenet Cava minis
Glitter
Gold permanent marker
Gold ribbon
Festive straws
Assorted snacks and candy
Instructions
1. Spray glue onto the top of each Freixenet Cava mini bottle.
2. Quickly dip the tops of the bottles in glitter.
3. Write or doodle your favorite Halloween phrase on each bottle in gold permanent marker.
4. Wrap ribbon around each mini bottle, and add a festive straw.
5. Scatter assorted snacks and candy on the table.
6. Display finished bottles in the center of the table.
1. Spray glue onto the top of each Freixenet Cava mini bottle.
2. Quickly dip the tops of the bottles in glitter.
3. Write or doodle your favorite Halloween phrase on each bottle in gold permanent marker.
4. Wrap ribbon around each mini bottle, and add a festive straw.
5. Scatter assorted snacks and candy on the table.
6. Display finished bottles in the center of the table.
Advertisement