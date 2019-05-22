Rihanna's Hairstylist Gave Me My First Wig — & Here's How It Looked

I am my hair. My hair is me. The dark mop of curls that grows out of my head has become one of my defining features over the past 26 years, and to be honest, I don’t mind. My hair is the only thing that I’ve consistently invested in throughout my life, having spent time, tears, and so much money to make it look its best.
Taking care of my hair has always been a major part of my routine. At nine, I was patiently sitting between my mom’s legs as she oiled my scalp. At 13, I was walking to the salon after school to get my roots relaxed. At 18, I was watching YouTube product reviews until 1 a.m. in my dorm room. It took me three months to decide that I’m a 3B curl type with high-porosity strands (time I wish I could get back) and another three months to master a silk press (time well spent).
I’ve had weave — flashback to prom and my glorious high ponytail — bantu knots, faux locs, box braids, and cornrows. You name it, it’s probably happened to my scalp. However, at the start of 2019, I realized I'd never worn a wig before. So, when I got a chance to have my first wig installed by Yusef, the legendary man behind Rihanna's many hair looks, I completely freaked out. Yes, I want to be Rihanna, and having my hair done by Yusef is the next best thing.
After my first wig experience, I can safely say that I'd do it all again — especially if Yusef is the man holding the comb. Watch the complete transformation above.
