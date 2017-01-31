Anyone Can Rock Hair Jewelry With This Easy Tutorial

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
In 2017, adorning your updo is an exercise in creativity. A quick glance at Pinterest or the red carpet — where Rooney Mara and Janelle Monáe consistently add unexpected materials to their styles — proves that there's no wrong way to rock hair jewelry.
The video above, however, shows you how. All you need is a jeweled headband (or necklace) and some bobby pins. Press play above for the full tutorial, then scroll down for the complete breakdown.
Step 1: Divide your hair into three sections; two in the front, and one large section in the back.
Step 2: Work an oil, styling cream, texture powder, or teasing dust — depending on what works best for your hair texture — through the front sections.
Step 3: Braid or twist the first front section back, then secure with a clip to temporarily hold it in place. Repeat on the other side.
Step 4: Join the two front sections and the back section into a low bun. Add pins and product as needed to keep everything in place throughout the style.
Step 5: Add your jewelry as desired — and you're done!
