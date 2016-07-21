Gym Equipment Guide - Easy Exercises For Women

Donkey Kick With Pilates Ring

Of all the strengthening contraptions out there, the Pilates ring is one of the most confusing. If you're looking for glute workout with major results, though, you'll want to get your hands on one immediately. By adding the extra task of holding a ring in place while completing your normal donkey kick, you'll up the tension and — to put it plainly — kick your ass into high gear.



How to do it: Assume a tabletop position with hands directly below your shoulders, knees under hips, and the Pilates ring wedged between the bottom of your butt and heel. Raise your bent leg to hip height, holding the ring in place. If you lift higher, you risk arching and injuring your back. "Be sure to really squeeze with your glutes, so as to avoid compensating with other muscles," says Li. "Your hamstrings will definitely be engaged, but it's your butt that is leading the way." Start with three sets of 10 reps (5 per leg). If you really want to feel it, attempt five sets.

