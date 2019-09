Gym Equipment Guide - Easy Exercises For Women

Normally, we celebrate getting into a fitness groove. It means that we've committed — on a pretty regular basis — to laying out workout clothes the night before, cuing up a high-energy playlist, and trudging through a solid 20 minutes on the treadmill. But as you've perhaps gathered from our use of the word "trudging," it gets boring fast. And that makes sticking to a gym routine even tougher.Updating your soundtrack and swapping your old leggings for high-quality H&M performance gear are the first steps toward banishing gym monotony. To truly mix it up, though — and to see real results — you'll need to explore the uncharted territory that lies beyond the cardio-machine room. Since that can be seriously intimidating, we’ve broken down four trainer-backed moves that put to use the seemingly random gadgets and accessories you normally see, shrug at, and walk past. Perhaps best of all, each pinpoints a different muscle group, so working through the series means you'll feel the burn pretty much everywhere. Plan to move from one exercise to the next rapidly, with just a 30- to 60-second break in between. Now, who's ready to embrace the new?