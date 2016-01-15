10 Ways To Be A Grown-Up In The Kitchen

We're technically adults, but that doesn't always show when it comes to cooking, doing dishes, and engaging in other kitchen-related activities. Now that it's 2016, we're thinking this might be the year we officially become full-blown grown-ups in the kitchen. It's easier said than done, but if we can accomplish the following 10 things, mom and dad will be seriously impressed the next time they come to visit. Who knows, we might even start throwing regular dinner parties where we actually cook all the food ourselves (gasp!).
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has