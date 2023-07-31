Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents had a dicey relationship with finances, which resulted in bankruptcy when I was young. At the time I didn't really know what that meant and I never really felt poor, but I also didn't have anyone else to compare myself to. When I got to high school, it was more apparent that my parents sacrificed a lot to keep me in sports and extracurriculars. They never really got into money except for basics like savings and opening a credit card early on but keeping utilization low. When they dropped me off for college, they made it apparent that I was on my own and they wouldn't be able to help with tuition or living expenses.