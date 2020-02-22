6:50 a.m. — My alarm goes off at 6:50 this morning in hopes of making it to hot yoga. To my surprise, M. texts me saying he'd meet me at the 7:45 class this morning — just the incentive I needed to get my ass out of bed. I hop in my car to get to Santa Monica. Traffic is bad so I have to park in a metered spot. $4 for two hours. I love you, Santa Monica, I really do (insert upside-down face emoji). Today's the last day of my free week, and I feel so good during class. M. is my best friend. We dated about two years ago, but like every guy in LA, he didn't want to be tied down. We managed to stay friends, and I am over the fling. However, that doesn't mean that I don't like the fact that I get to show off my yogi body in a sports bra and my Lululemon leggings in front of him just to let him see what he gave up:) $4