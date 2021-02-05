12 p.m. — I make it to the vaccine clinic on time! I see some of my friends, and we decide to walk around the campus and catch up. We walk to our office and chat some more.



1:10 p.m. — I say goodbye to my friends and head to the bus, which passes by me as I walk out of the building! I run to the next bus stop and catch the bus in time for departure. I check to see if my pass will work today (it doesn't), so I have to use my card once more. I get back to my apartment and I am quite hungry, so I make lunch consisting of an omelet, avocado toast, cucumber slices, and sparkling water mixed with mom's homemade honey-ginger syrup and it fills me right up before my two-hour online tutoring sessions. These sessions are a great way to refresh my math skills, help little ones with their homework, and get paid. $2.50



2:45 p.m. — During my 15-minute break, I chat with an Instacart customer service rep to make sure my groceries arrive today. My meal prep is dependent on this grocery run! They give me a $10 credit for the inconvenience and suggest I cancel and reorder if the groceries don't arrive this evening.



4:15 p.m. — I write up all my tutoring session reports, turn them in, and quickly respond to emails before calling it a day. I went to bed at 3 a.m. last night due to my unforeseen napping session, which will mess up my sleep schedule for a couple of days.



7 p.m. — The groceries are here! My arm feels sore from the vaccine, but the feeling is familiar to other shots I normally receive. I may take some Tylenol tomorrow if the pain doesn't go away. I slowly put away the groceries and leave out the ingredients for tomorrow's tomato soup (canned diced tomatoes and chicken stock). I will be trying the New York Times recipe, which calls for half-and-half, but I will use the leftover heavy cream after cooking dinner. Afterward, I put together the shrimp skillet and add in some pasta, absolutely delicious! I drink sparkling water and then some chocolate milk while streaming some TLC shows. $104.74



9 p.m. — It's already 9? I clean up the kitchen and put the dishwasher on. I feel like chocolate milk might be needed before bed, so I leave the cup out if I want another serving. I remember some of my favorite shows are on tonight, so I take a quick shower while listening to another podcast and then call my dad. I get to sleep around 1 a.m.



Daily Total: $116.82