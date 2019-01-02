10:30 p.m. — The band is finally playing, and the venue is getting busier. I've had two more beers, and my friends have paid for both. While I'm watching people dance, a random man and his very drunk girlfriend come and sit next to us. He asks if we can watch her while he's in the bathroom, but while he's gone, she pukes. We take her to the bathroom, but when we come back, the boyfriend is nowhere to be found. The girl tells me she's staying nearby, so my friend and I carry her home. We get her inside, change her clothes, and hold her hair while she continues to puke. I manage to get into her phone and call a friend who meets us. When she's more coherent, and we're able to get her in bed, we leave her with her friend. It's been a stressful end to the night, so some of my friends head home. The rest of them are fairly drunk, and since I stopped drinking a few hours ago, I stay out to drive them home.