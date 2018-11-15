7 p.m. — End up at a yummy seafood restaurant nearby. It's cozy inside and a great way to get out of the rain. I have a tendency to just order salad or something as cheap as possible on the menu when someone else is paying, and my BF knows this. He tells me not to worry and to order something I want — better yet, something that will give me leftovers for lunch tomorrow too. He's good about things like this. He orders us oysters to start — I never used to liked oysters (the idea freaked me out too much), but he got me to try one and now I actually enjoy them. He always asks for my opinion after I try each different one so that he can remind me which ones I really liked the next time we order. I get baked cod with a side salad and butternut squash, and he orders the Cioppino. I get a glass of wine and he gets two glasses of bourbon. (He's not driving!) He pays and makes sure I don't forget my leftovers!