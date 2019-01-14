1:55 p.m. — I have on more makeup than usual because I'll be heading straight to a NYE party afterwards and my hair is still wet. I'm running late so I bike my little heart out and show up a bit sweaty after the 25-minute ride. When I arrive, I wipe off any smeared mascara, throw caution to the wind, and head in. My instant reaction is DANG, he is attractive. Oh, and he has a British accent because he's from London. (DAAAANG.) We get two coffees and a saffron bun (a seasonal Swedish favorite), and he pays. We discuss his impressions of the city (he is only visiting for a few days), a little bit about our backgrounds, and our plans for the evening. The time flies and I am definitely feeling this guy, but he's only in town for one more day, so we leave it on a casual note and agree to stay in touch about possibly meeting up downtown later. Before he leaves, he takes me up on my offer to give him some change (40 DKK) because the buses here only accept cash. $6.10