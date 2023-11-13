

Did you worry about money growing up?

No, my parents were very well-off, and I never felt any pressure. I usually got what I wanted, and we would take a family trip once a year. My parents’ financial situation changed, however, when I went away to college. My father was laid off, and my mother ended up leaving two different jobs while I was in college, so there was a period of time when both were unemployed. Being an out-of-state student at an expensive private school, I was very worried about money. I had only just met my college friends so I didn’t feel comfortable talking to them about my financial situation, which only made my anxiety worse. It seemed that half of my friends were wealthy enough to afford the school without worry, and the other half had financial aid. I was awkwardly in between, where my parents were wealthy enough that I didn’t qualify for financial aid but not wealthy enough to actually pay for my tuition. I didn’t understand until later, after speaking to my brother, the severity of my parents’ situation at that time. Eventually, my mom was able to get another high-paying job, but my dad only worked in much lower-paying jobs after he was laid off and is now semi-retired.