Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Both of my parents have grad school degrees so yes, college was expected. I went to undergrad at an expensive private university, which my parents paid for in combination with financial aid and scholarships. After graduating, I worked for about two years before moving to a new state and starting a graduate program. I had saved up almost all of the money I needed but my parents did give me a $25,000 loan. I've been paying back that loan since I graduated with 0% interest. My dad's least favorite thing in the world is knowing that people are spending more money than they should, so it would have driven him slightly mad to know I was taking on student loans. They were in a position to offer the loan and I took it. My brother and sister received similar loan offers; my sister took my dad up on it (she never finished that program) and my brother didn't since he went part-time and his work paid for most of his graduate degree.