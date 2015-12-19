9 Ladies Who Know The Secret To Great Hair

As women with curly hair know, the road to perfect spirals is a long one. Just one wrong move or product can ruin your half-day wash process instantly. So when you see a girl — be it on the street, at a concert, or in a restaurant — who has perfectly-coiled curls, your first instinct might be to run up and ask her to share all of her tress secrets.



Not a part of the brave bunch that make a habit of going up to that unsuspecting stranger on the street to ask for beauty secrets? We don't blame you. So we decided to do the creeping for you. We asked women with beautiful curls to share what goes into their stellar strands. You know who we're talking about: those ladies with the perfectly coiffed curls that manage to rival Solange's or Carrie Bradshaw's.



Ahead, we compiled their advice into the nine things that women with bouncy, perfect curls always do. With a little bit of work, and the tips in this slideshow, you'll be the one people go up to, asking for your regimen.