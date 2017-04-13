If all mirrors treated me like my bedroom mirror does, I wouldn't be accused of having body dysmorphia by people who are sick of hearing me talk about my "saddlebags" and "hips that bulge in unnatural ways in Zara pleated skirts" because I wouldn't even see those things. I'd only know smooth, even skin and a personally satisfying bust-hip-waist ratio. Which is why I'm fairly convinced that our self-image is only as good as the last mirror we looked in, though I'm willing to concede that there might be some rare birds out there for whom an unflattering glass slab is just that, and not a reason to feel a crushing sense of self-loathing that lingers for days.