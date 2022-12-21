Golde’s Founder Wants To Make Your Wellness Routine Feel Easy & Fun

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Before Trinity Mouzon Wofford co-founded superfoods-based wellness brand Golde with her business (and real-life) partner Issey Kobori, she felt, as a Black woman, there wasn't a health line in the marketplace that spoke to her as a person of color. So, together with Kobori, who is Japanese, she launched Golde in 2017 with just one product: the Original Turmeric Latte Blend. The operation, which initially ran out of their one-bedroom in Brooklyn, has flourished. Today, Golde boasts an array of products, including a green-smoothie face mask, cold-processed matcha powder grown in Uji, Japan, and cocoa infused with reishi and turkey tail mushrooms. Wofford has since become the youngest Black woman to launch a line at Sephora; the brand can also be found at Target, Goop, and others.
Advertisement
Golde was also reviewed by our very own Refinery29 contributor Cortne Bonilla in 2021. In her article, Bonilla recalls the deliciousness and ease of consuming superfood essentials with Golde products. "The Matcha Tumeric Latte Blend, a mixture of 7 superfoods to support glowing skin... had a sweet yet kicky flavor that blended easily with the help of the brand's whisk AND my handheld one," Bonilla writes. Because Golde mixes are designed to work seamlessly with your daily wellness routine (it's as simple as adding a scoop of a blend to your morning latte or coffee), reaping the benefits of superfoods like dark leafy greens, green tea, or tumeric is a breeze. "Out of all the latte blends [...] my favorite had to be the Cacao Turmeric flavor; a combo packed with antioxidants and essential minerals. It's chocolatey and bittersweet, aka the perfect addition to oat and smoothie bowls in the morning. (I'm now salivating just thinking about it)," writes a satisfied Bonilla.
We caught up with Wofford on her favorite Golde products, what she recommends for folks who are new to the brand, and how she and Kobori have stuck to their original mission of making tasty wellness essentials accessible to all.
Tell us more about where your passion for superfood essentials comes from! How did your background help you step into this role as founder of Golde?
Advertisement
"I've always been into wellness! I was raised by a totally crunchy family in Upstate New York, so we always had stuff like apple cider vinegar and greens powders on hand in the pantry. When I was in my early twenties, there was this new wave of wellness that was getting super trendy, but I didn't see anything that resonated with me as a young woman of color. I wanted to create a brand that made superfoods easy and fun, rather than a complicated luxury. I was pre-med in college at NYU but ended up ditching that path to start an entrepreneurial journey. There have been so many ups and downs, but I've never regretted it."
Golde has been around for a hot minute while now. How have you as an entrepreneur and how has the brand evolved since its launch?
"We're coming up on six years next month, which is crazy. Very few companies make it this far, so I'm extremely grateful to have had the privilege to build for this long. Golde started out as a crazy idea that I roped my then-boyfriend (now husband!) into starting with me. We bootstrapped the launch from our Brooklyn apartment with a couple thousand dollars in savings. While obviously a lot changes with growth, the most important things remain the same: I'm at the center of all of our product and brand decisions, and our mission continues to be making wellness a fun and easy ritual for all."
Advertisement
When it comes to product development, how do you decide how and what to bring to market? Has there been customer demand for anything in particular?
"First off, we're always keeping in mind our values as a brand. Everything we create is superfood-powered, with a simple ingredient list and nothing artificial. The world doesn't need more junk, so we're extremely intentional with launching new products. We only create something new when we truly have conviction that it's a game-changer. Lately, we've been having a lot of fun with one-off, limited collaborations with indie makers. We just launched a ceramic matcha bowl with Earth & Her Flower and the collection sold out in a day (!) — as a small business with humble roots, we love any opportunity to highlight other folks who are doing something great. I think our community really values seeing that from us, too.
"We're also always in conversation with our community about what they want to see from us next. We definitely have some exciting stuff coming up for 2023, but I can't share too much more just yet!"
What products do you recommend people check out if they're new to Golde?
"Coconut Collagen Boost is my number one must-have for everyone. After the age of 20, your dermis produces 1% less collagen each year. CCB [promotes the production of] collagen thanks to silica that's sourced from bamboo extract... It's a vegan vanilla creamer that goes in your coffee, matcha, or smoothies, so it's perfect regardless of your wellness routine.
Advertisement
"Also, if you haven't hopped on the matcha train yet, I think 2023 is the year for it. Our Pure Matcha is great because it's ceremonial grade and has a really sweet, clean flavor."
And what are your own personal faves from Golde?
"From Golde, my favorite is always going to be our Clean Greens face mask. We don't have a ton of topical products, but this mask is unreal. It literally cured my chronic breakouts. We blend spirulina, chlorella, mango juice, and marshmallow root into a powder that activates into a gel when it hits water. It's gentle enough for all skin types, and it's a lifesaver for acne and eczema."
Finally, do you have any other wellness products you truly love that you'd recommend to R29 readers?
"Some other products I'm loving right now: Klur makes a really good body oil called Elements of Comfort. I really appreciate that they are naturally derived, aesthetician-formulated, and Black-owned. Esker has these Sparkling Bath Salts that turn your self-care routine into a proper spa day. Also, Vitruvi's Stone Diffuser — I keep mine in the bathroom and love playing with all of their different oil blends, depending on the vibe of the day."
Advertisement
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.