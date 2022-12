Golde’s Founder Wants To Make Your Wellness Routine Feel Easy & Fun

Golde was also reviewed by our very own Refinery29 contributor Cortne Bonilla in 2021. In her article, Bonilla recalls the deliciousness and ease of consuming superfood essentials with Golde products. "The Matcha Tumeric Latte Blend , a mixture of 7 superfoods to support glowing skin... had a sweet yet kicky flavor that blended easily with the help of the brand's whisk AND my handheld one," Bonilla writes. Because Golde mixes are designed to work seamlessly with your daily wellness routine (it's as simple as adding a scoop of a blend to your morning latte or coffee), reaping the benefits of superfoods like dark leafy greens, green tea, or tumeric is a breeze. "Out of all the latte blends [...] my favorite had to be the Cacao Turmeric flavor; a combo packed with antioxidants and essential minerals. It's chocolatey and bittersweet, aka the perfect addition to oat and smoothie bowls in the morning. (I'm now salivating just thinking about it)," writes a satisfied Bonilla.