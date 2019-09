Raising an 18-month-old without a full-time job was not an option, so I needed to find a way to attend classes at night. In order for me to go to school, I had to find an institution to align with my life. A coworker told me about the flexibility at the University of Phoenix , which would work with my lifestyle at the time. Enrolling was the best decision I could ever make, but starting college as a nontraditional student was scary. It was emotional and difficult — there was so much planning and uncertainty — but if I wanted things to change, I knew I had to do it. So, I worked out a financial plan and began my educational journey, in which I earned a bachelor’s and a master’s as well as several professional credentials and became a CPA.