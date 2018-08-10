Time management was essential to my plan. I continued working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., having an hour break for my son before going to class from 6 to 10 p.m. I also had to find time to study, write papers, and complete assignments. I knew instructors didn’t want to hear excuses. Because there’s more to life than just working and going to school, I made sure to outline my weeks on Sundays so that I could stay on task but also set aside time for my personal life. Each day was a plan; I’d have short-term goals to check off and eventually get to my long-term goal. I knew I couldn’t be one of those people who goes to school and doesn’t finish.