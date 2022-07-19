“I was always called ‘hairy’ growing up. I’m Sicilian, so I was teased for having hairy arms. It made me feel really self-conscious about body hair — especially facial hair — and I always wanted perfectly groomed brows. I got them waxed, but it was painful, so I tweezed them obsessively. But during the pandemic, I gave up on plucking my eyebrows entirely and ended up liking the trendy, overgrown brow look. Then, when things started opening back up, I saw my brow artist and she told me, ‘I’m not plucking your unibrow. Let’s dye it [dark brown] and embrace it.’ At first, I was like, ‘Oh, god,’ but now I really love it. It feels a little bit unique, and my brows feel stronger, which makes me feel more powerful. It’s also inspired me to wear less makeup because I have this bold look going on and don’t need a heavy eye. I may pluck a stray brow hair here and there, but I mostly just use castor oil on my brows (it’s supposed to make them stronger and shinier), and I visit my brow artist for tinting and maintenance about every three months. But I haven’t gone in a while, so my unibrow is growing out a little more, but the hairs are finer there, so it’s subtle. Most people probably don’t notice it, but I know it’s there and that feels good.”