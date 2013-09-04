We may be fashion editors, but even we can't quite figure out how to dress for those in-between days. Do we wear sweaters and jeans, or shorts and blazers? Well, one thing's for sure: When temps dip, we reach for leather riding gloves. They keep our fingers chic and warm while we're typing away on our smartphones, and we've got our eyes on these 12 pairs.
Since riding gloves are on the short side, and usually have cutouts by the wrist or perforation detailing all over, you'll never have to worry about sweaty palms. And, some are even fingerless — think of it as the perfect ventilation system. So, whether you're looking for a low-key black pair or a bold turquoise style, trust that we've got 'em ahead.