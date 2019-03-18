When Glossier first launched in 2014, no one really cared about minimalism — at least, millennials weren't talking about it yet. Then, the straight-to-consumer beauty brand began to redefine what it meant to want a less-is-more look. And while Glossier fans love the all-purpose balm and tinted brow gel, it was the sweat-in-a-stick highlighter, Haloscope, that secured the first cult-like following for the brand.
What about this highlighter stick is so special? What does it do that the hundreds upon thousands of others on the market simply don't? If you've ever run a mile on a slightly humid day in New York City and reveled in the glossy and sticky glow that covered your face once you slowed to a stop, then you'd know: Haloscope creates a similar radiant sheen without the risk of shin splints. It's downright dewy without beaming off of your cheekbone like other artificial shimmer products. It's, well, kind of perfect in that regard.
As with many things, Glossier started a trend. Now there are plenty of great highlighters out there that mimic the natural shine of Glossier Haloscope. Just in case OG is sold out the next time you need a lit-from-within glow, here are seven of your next-best options.