Well, I didn't actually come close to death — I "died" in the way that your mom always warns you you'll "poke your eye out." I tried to declutter my bathroom and royally screwed up.But how? Conventional wisdom says that "decluttering" is generally a safe domestic pursuit. After reading an article on Apartment Therapy , I decided to remove "visual clutter" in my bathroom for a more streamlined look. Eureka!, I thought. I decanted my shampoo into a glass bottle, huffed in Brooklyn's crisp fall air through the open window, and screwed the cap back on with a self-determined relish only Socality Barbie would understand.To complete the transformation, I swapped out my body wash for a bar soap to be kept on an exhaustively expensive pine soap-dish that gave off Finnish spa vibes. I tucked the soap and shampoo onto a little shelf, stepped back, and felt zen. I would've snapped a picture for Instagram, "#TooBlessedToBeStressed," and captioned it with a winking emoji were it not for the heinous brown tile that lines my shower.Then came Monday morning. I reached for the soap, groggily, and found it had adhered itself to the dish. I tugged at it, not thinking to lift up the whole dish and run it under water, and knocked my decanted shampoo off the shelf.It. Shattered. Everywhere.I stood there, freaking out about the glass around my feet, wondering if I should try to grab my phone and Google, "What do I do if glass breaks in the shower while I'm in the shower?" While the water kept running, and I felt both tired and stupid, I realized should've seen this coming. If only I'd just lifted the damn soap dish off of the shelf!Long story short: I cleaned up the mess and got on with my day. Our shower is now spic-and-span. But my zen? I'm hoping it's still out there.