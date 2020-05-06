Mother’s Day Gifts Your Stepmom Will Adore

The pop culture archetype of the "evil stepmother" gives stepmoms everywhere a bad rap. We're thinking of the Jennifer Coolidge brand of stepmom in A Cinderella Story, when she tells Hilary Duff's character, "There's something I've always wanted to tell you and I think you're ready to hear it. You're not very pretty, and you're not very bright." The worst.
In reality, many stepmoms are kind, caring, and important figures in the lives of their stepchildren. But, like any mother, stepmoms can be toughies to shop for. Particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, when "experiential" gifts are temporarily off the table.
So we did the work for you and created a lineup of goodies the stepmom in your life will love — whether they're into fitness, cooking, reading, or something else entirely. Soon, they'll be telling you: "There's something I've always wanted to tell you and I think you're ready to hear it. You give the best damn presents."