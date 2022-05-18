In the last couple of years, it’s become trendy for many brands to “fat-phish,” or give the public an illusion of working toward creating more clothing in larger sizes. While many brands lazily rush through this process of production or fail to progress in actually making plus-size clothing, some plus folks are taking it into their own hands and creating pieces they want to wear for people who look like them. Enter Gia/IRL, the new plus-size brand on the retail block. Founded by plus-size model and social media influencer Gia Sinatra, Gia/IRL has entered the extended-size clothing market with beautiful, trendy dresses and sets you’ll want to get your hands on.
The brand launched a few months ago and has been picking up steam among the Instagram plus-size fashion community. The collection currently goes up to a size 26, or about a smaller 4X in letter sizes. While this is a solid effort in providing more robust options for plus femmes, we’ll hopefully see a further size extension to accommodate folks on the larger end of the extended-size clothing spectrum. You can shop a handful of dresses and a couple of co-ord skirt sets perfect for your next brunch date with the besties or vacation abroad online at giairl.com.
If we had to pick one piece to shop from this collection, this would be it. It's perfect to wear for the warmer seasons. The pistachio green hue of the dress is practically begging you to wear this beauty in the blazing summer sun. Pair with a button-down top and sneakers for a more casual look, or throw on a pair of heels to attend your best friend's wedding. The options are seemingly endless.
Whether it's a black-tie gala or date night at the opera, the Gabrielle Maxi deserves to be seen. It's classy enough to tackle formal occasions while still offering that bit of sexy with the trendy cutouts.
The Gigi top goes perfectly with its matching skirt, or you can throw it on over a pair of groovy flares for a retro throwback to the late '60s. The keyhole and bell sleeves are yummy details guaranteed to liven up any look it's paired with.
The Gigi skirt is the second part of the killer combo. The tie-front sash detail is ideal for creating some shape and accentuating the curves of the wearer. Paired together with the top, the Gigi set would make a cute dinner-and-drinks look.
The Allie maxi dress has all the makings of a quintessential wedding guest dress or even a bridesmaid look. The soft pastel coloring is romantic and light, which is just what you want when celebrating a lovely wedded couple. The tie-front detail is the cherry on top that brings the whole look together.
This dress is meant to be worn to party all night long. From clubbing in Miami to a big Vegas birthday celebration, the Maya mini oozes sex appeal. The rust color is a universal favorite hue and the Grecian toga detailing is EVERYTHING.
