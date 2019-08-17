7 p.m. — I go to a used bookstore that buys back DVDs, et al. and drop off a pile of stuff, and they tell me it'll take an hour to process. I get out my book list. This store is organized kinda weird, so I come with a list of books/authors that I am looking for. My list has a lot of books about/set in France, because I have a trip there soon and I like to read about a place before I go. I find a bunch of books on my list, as well as some other books. Some weird man tries to talk to me when I am wandering around, and I try to avoid him as much as I can. Yes, I can carry my books by myself, and please, dude, do not help me... At 8, the buyback people text me and offer me about $20 in store credit for half the stuff I brought. I take it and use it to buy all the books I found, as well as spending more. I buy about 12 books total. Do I need them? No. Do they bring me joy? Yes. So Marie Kondo. $65.50