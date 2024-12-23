Housing costs: $0. We live with my mother-in-law and we are super blessed that she doesn’t charge us rent or for utilities.

Loan payments: $524.75 for car payments; $302.98 for Sallie Mae loan; $320.63 for a personal loan through SoFi; $310 debt management plan.

Daycare: $1,800 a month for our three girls.

Cell phone: At the moment we don’t pay anything. We’re on my family’s plan and my parents are letting us get the debt under control before we start paying again.

Subscriptions: $168. This includes: Apple One (I pay for me, my husband, my MIL, my dad, my mom, and my sister); Amazon Prime (me and my MIL, as well as my husband, but he doesn’t really use it); Amazon Kids+ (this is so our three girls’ Kindles can have the Amazon Kids library — we don’t have to buy individual apps that way); A Color Story (this is a photo editing app that I’ve been using for years and will use occasionally for work); Adobe Lightroom (I started a Bookstagram account a couple months ago and I use Lightroom to edit photos. I also use it occasionally for work); Xbox Game Pass (my husband loves video games and this has kept us from buying multiple games a month); Canva (I use this to help make designs for my Redbubble and graphics for my Bookstagram); MLB At Bat (I pay once a year to have access during the season and I love it); Hulu/Disney+ bundle (we had the legacy bundle (Disney+ without commercials) but we recently downgraded to the more basic plan because it was so much cheaper. Now our Disney+ has commercials but we save money).