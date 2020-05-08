10:40 a.m. — I get a few trade alerts, which reminds me that I need to email my financial advisor. We spoke last week, and I mentioned that I wanted someone to review the current state of my 403(b) investments and allocations. I pull the information and send it along for input. Sometimes, I wonder if I should learn more about these things, but I don't have much interest at the granular level. Within a few years of graduating from law school and starting the Big Law period of my career, I decided that I'd rather just pay someone else to do it for me. I met with a few advisors to discuss my long- and short-term financial goals, the realities of my lifestyle and spending habits (frugal/practical for the most part, but I'll indulge a bit when it comes to having a nice living space and my love of travel), and my tolerance for risk (moderate). I picked the one whose experience and expertise aligned with my needs as a client and who also seemed like a decent human being.