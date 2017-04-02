18 Times Unnecessarily Gendered Food Products Made Us Facepalm

This story was originally published on March 7, 2017.
Food: it's for humans. But generations of marketing has lead us to associate certain foods, like salads or steaks, with either men or women. So what if a man wants to eat yogurt? Or a woman wants to enjoy whiskey? The only answer (at least according to countless brands and marketers) is to create a product so aggressively gendered, there's no question that it's totally approved for their consumption. Otherwise, men might cower in fear that even attempting to drink wine could cause some gender-based type of allergic reaction.
Of course, there are plenty of dudes who just eat regular ole nut mixes, and many, many women who enjoy beer without having allusions to high heels on them. Which is why, when we see unnecessarily gendered products, we face palm — hard. Ahead, 18 times gendered foods made us want to laugh out loud — but also scream.
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 19
The Bronut
Australian chain Donut King introduced the "bronut" for a limited time back in 2014. And what, pray tell, makes a plain ole' doughnut worthy of bros? Apparently stacking them on top of each other. Y'know, for man-sized hands and appetites. (But seriously, bros, that looks like a sugar crash waiting to happen...)
Australian chain Donut King introduced the "bronut" for a limited time back in 2014. And what, pray tell, makes a plain ole' doughnut worthy of bros? Apparently stacking them on top of each other. Y'know, for man-sized hands and appetites. (But seriously, bros, that looks like a sugar crash waiting to happen...)
Advertisement
12 of 19
Advertisement
15 of 19
Yorkie
An oldie but goodie, Yorkies have been "not for girls" since 1976. There was, in 2006, briefly a version "for girls" (it was pink, duh). Talk about great moments in women's history.
An oldie but goodie, Yorkies have been "not for girls" since 1976. There was, in 2006, briefly a version "for girls" (it was pink, duh). Talk about great moments in women's history.
18 of 19
Mammoth Supply Co.
While there isn't anything explicitly gendered about Mammoth Supply Co's packaging, just take a look at their slogan: "Men, our world has changed." The coffees and protein drinks promise to help men commune with their "pointy stick-holding forefathers." Ah yes, the good ole days, when men were men, we had just discovered fire, and were all in danger of being eaten by saber-tooth tigers.
While there isn't anything explicitly gendered about Mammoth Supply Co's packaging, just take a look at their slogan: "Men, our world has changed." The coffees and protein drinks promise to help men commune with their "pointy stick-holding forefathers." Ah yes, the good ole days, when men were men, we had just discovered fire, and were all in danger of being eaten by saber-tooth tigers.
Advertisement