What does the skateboarding community mean to you as a queer person?

Skateboarding helped me come out. I think because the sport is so different, it attracts a lot of artistic and non-traditional people who are really cool and express themselves in completely different ways. I grew up with a lot of queer friends, and half of the girls and skateboarders who I looked up to were queer, so it always felt like a really safe space. Through skateboarding, I had such amazing friends and was part of this really wonderful community of people who were all so confident in themselves. It just made me so OK with coming out and discovering who I was. If I weren’t a skateboarder, I don’t even know if I would’ve come out yet.