Ready for a sweet escape? May starts off on a fantasy-fueled note, and nobody can tell you not to rock your rose-colored glasses. What is your version of a modern-day fairytale? Design your dates and enchanted encounters in the spirit of this. Slipping off for weekend getaways, or even staying in bed for 48 hours straight, could be pure bliss. Just don't ignore any red flags. Your love interest might have a history, and it's better to get it out into the open so you can deal with it — especially when truth-bearer Jupiter aligns with Venus on the 10th. Relax, Gemini: This can bring you closer if it's an issue that you work through together. And if not, c'est la vie.



Gemini season kicks off on the 20th, when the sun sweeps into your sign for a month. Even if you're crazy in love, you'll still need a longer leash to travel, explore independent interests, and get back to doing you. Absence makes the heart grow fonder as long as you don't go MIA. Circle the 21st as a romantic hot spot. The first of a pair of full moons in Sagittarius lights up your relationship house. You could meet your soul twin or decide to get exclusive with someone you've been dating casually. With passionate Mars retrograde all month, this could even be someone from your past. No rush, though! It could take until the follow-up full moon on June 20 to become set in stone.

