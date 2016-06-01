Cupid is definitely in your corner this June, Gemini, and you'll celebrate your birthday season with his blessings. Not only is the bright sun in your sign until the 20th, amplifying your powers of attraction, but radiant Venus will also roll through Gemini until the 17th. Simply irresistible barely begins to describe you. But along with all that magnetism comes responsibility. Beam those flirtatious overtures with care — especially on the 2nd, 4th, and 20th — because you don't want to lead people on.



That said, these days could be epic for drawing the right person closer to you. The full moon on the 20th could even bring a proposal or exclusivity clause. Circle the 3rd, however, as a tricky day when planets (including Venus in Gemini) and the sun assemble into a stressful Grand Cross. There could be trouble in paradise that day. You might even discover that your mate's been keeping a secret from you. The new moon in Gemini on the 4th helps you speak your truth and stand up for what you want. If a relationship is worth fighting for, then don't give up. But if it's been more pain than pleasure, this new moon gives you the courage to move on. When the sun leaves your sign on the 20th, everything settles down a bit. After all the romantic excitement of June's first half, you'll prefer a bit more predictability. Basic doesn’t have to be boring as June wraps, though, so don't judge a book by its unassuming cover.

