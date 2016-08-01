Great communication goes beyond bringing killer conversation and unbelievable game. Listening — and really hearing people — is the other half of the equation. In August, lend others your ears, even if you have to stop yourself from sharing a relatable personal anecdote. That extra beat you wait could be the space your love interest needs to share an important personal detail or even to say those three magic words. That said, you'll want to be listened to, as well, so keep being an open book. Your relationships will begin to feel like mutual admiration societies.



On the 2nd, passionate Mars parks alongside stable Saturn in your committed-relationship house. Together, they'll blow up your fear of being bored with a partner, leading you to a chance encounter with someone you find endlessly fascinating. You may meet while traveling or at an outdoor event near the full moon on August 18. Then, with Venus in your sentimental fourth house from August 5 to 29, you'll long for emotional interactions, perhaps with the family-oriented type. Ready to move in together or enjoy domestic bliss with someone new? Your cozy companion could emerge when the sun heads into Virgo on the 22nd.

