GANT Rugger has always been a favorite among preppy city and country guys gents alike, but now the brand is taking things to the outer boroughs — and we couldn't be happier. The fall '13 collection, aptly titled "Brooklyn Luxe," culls inspiration from life and culture across the East River, as well as the borough's up-and-coming food artisans (Think: the guys behind Sussman Brothers, Kings County Distillery, and The Brooklyn Salsa Company). Drawing from hipster chefs may seem like a bit of a departure for the typically buttoned-up brand, but it's part of the label's aim to explore the common ground between food and American sportswear.
It's fitting, then, that Brooklyn Luxe boasts pieces that dudes can rock on a weekend in Montauk or sitting down for a meal at the newest slow food joint. Our personal favorites include the printed sweaters, varsity jackets, and perfectly tailored blazers, all sure to be insta-wardrobe staples in and out of the kitchen. Feeling hungry? GANT will be rolling out brand new resto partnerships and exclusive products for fashionable foodies — watch this space for all the deets. For now, though, take a peek at the newest lookbook, and let's hear it for the (BK) boys.
Photo: Courtesy of GANT Rugger