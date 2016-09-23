Scrambled eggs for breakfast? Yawn. Standard-issue pancakes? Predictable. To effectively get us out of bed in the a.m., we prefer a morning meal that's a bit more decadent. If you're not one for typical breakfast fare either, rejoice! We've got five rule-breaking alternatives that will elevate your morning and only require a bit of pre-planning.
The simple secret to alt-breakfast success lies in creating a grocery list that'll streamline (and liven up) morning cooking with items like throwback cereals, exotic skyr, and even a few tins of salmon. Plus, it's always worth popping out in your PJs to grab a bottle of something bubbly — like Moët Ice Impérial — to transform your meal into a full-on brunch spread. Get ready to change the way you see breakfast.
