The First Full Moon Of 2025 Is Here. It’s Time To Let Go Or Be Dragged

The first full moon of 2025 is coming in hot! January 13 is a moment that will change our lives for the better, but only if we let it. La luna is asking us to release and evolve, which can be considerably complex for many of us because we long to stay in our comfort zones. While the unknown is scary, there is magic in transforming and becoming a better version of ourselves.
When Mars connects with the moon, we often use this time to tend to and to cultivate relationships. However, with Mars moonwalking in the sky, the planetary alignment shifts gears. Rather than moving things forward, we might opt to pause and think about what we truly desire and want. We might focus on our feelings and past behaviors that have concerned us. Uranus retrograde in Taurus brings the opportunity to heal the past but that is dependent upon the person we hope to discuss matters with being open to doing so. It’s essential to be mindful of their personal boundaries.
The presence of Neptune in Pisces could mean it’s hard for us to access the truth. Leaning into our intuition could be beneficial, but we must be careful not to make assumptions as Mars retrograde might lead us down the wrong path. To gain clarity, meditating or journaling our feelings is advisable since it allows a fresh perspective. The flip side is that we might want to live in our imaginary world and embrace our delulu sentiments. That way, we can believe what we want and don't have to adhere to anyone's suggestions or ideas that we may not agree with.
That said, the edgier and darker sentiments of the full moon are pushing us to break out of cycles — not without a fight. Although we are in a state of ambiguity, we are drawn to asserting our individuality and freedom. The truth is we're tired of having the same discussions and arguments. The vibe is stale and we are in the mood for levity. We want to mix it up; however, doing so will create tension with others because we want them to take the lead. Instead of being aggressive, express every pure and raw emotion. Being direct is a great way to handle the energy, especially when people are unsure of what they want for themselves.
Before asserting ourselves, we must practice what we want to say in order to convey the correct viewpoint. Coming across as unruly or crude may ruffle a lot of feathers, and it won't help our cause. Write it down, say it out loud, practice in front of a mirror — whatever you do, just make sure that you speak with kindness. Everything goes down smoother with a spoonful of sugar, so add a dash of sweetness to these statements.
It might take a minute to get the desired response but it will give the other person something to think about. The last thing we want to do is apply pressure to a situation, especially when emotions and passions are high. Be clear that they should respond when they’re ready. Allowing people to come to their own conclusions and decisions is reassuring; you will know they’re doing what they wish for without any strings or manipulation. Also, it’s a reminder to you that they’re in a relationship or friendship for all the right reasons. They want to be here with you on this journey.
Several tears will be cried, a few partnerships might be severed and a new dynamic will be born. The full moon in Cancer opens us up to the potential and endurance we have to curate meaningful and lasting relationships. Even though it may not feel that way at the moment, remember that the new year is beginning, and we are bringing people and situations to our lives that are at our level. It's time to let go or be dragged: We don't want to bring old vibes into 2025.
