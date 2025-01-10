The First Full Moon Of 2025 Is Here. It’s Time To Let Go Or Be Dragged

That said, the edgier and darker sentiments of the full moon are pushing us to break out of cycles — not without a fight. Although we are in a state of ambiguity, we are drawn to asserting our individuality and freedom. The truth is we're tired of having the same discussions and arguments. The vibe is stale and we are in the mood for levity. We want to mix it up; however, doing so will create tension with others because we want them to take the lead. Instead of being aggressive, express every pure and raw emotion. Being direct is a great way to handle the energy, especially when people are unsure of what they want for themselves.