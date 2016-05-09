As soon as the weather starts to warm up for summer, we want all of our treats frozen, but we don't really feel like doing ANY work in the kitchen, either. Enter these genius summer fruit hacks. They make serious use of your freezer (as in, let your freezer do all the work) while you sit back and enjoy a cold, (mostly) healthy snack. From one-ingredient watermelon pops (no Popsicle molds required) to easy frozen yogurt bark and chocolatey frozen banana bites, we've got everything you need to turn your healthy supermarket haul into icy, refreshing sweets.
