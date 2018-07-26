Story from Beauty

10 Fresh Frohawks To Copy This Summer

Khalea Underwood
Photographed by LAURISE MCMILLIAN.
Curlfest is always a sight to behold. After all, over 30,000 attendees from all over the world gather each year at Prospect Park in Brooklyn to celebrate the beauty of natural hair — every coil and every kink. Naturally, that creates the space for every hairstyle imaginable, from Afro puffs, twists, and buzzcuts, to box braids, cornrows, and waist-length locs.
But despite the variety of looks present, there was one that stood out as a crowd favorite thanks to its sheer popularity this year: the frohawk. It's not new by a long shot, but it is a style that works on a variety of lengths and curl types. Plus, it's also an easy way to keep your hair off your neck when it's, say, 97 degrees out. See some fresh takes on the 'do ahead, and get a few product recommendations, too.
