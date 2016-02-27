You've mastered scrambled eggs and conquered the poach. Now, you're ready to start riffing on your own.



When it comes to making frittata, almost any ingredients will work. We suggest spinach, tomato, and shredded cheese in this recipe, but you can try other delicious combinations, too. You really can't go wrong, but if your flavor combos don't happen to work out, it's no big deal. Cooking is all about experimentation.



Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil or canola oil

6 eggs

1/4 medium onion, chopped

1 to 2 small tomatoes, seeded and chopped

1 heaping cup of baby spinach

1/2 to 1 cup shredded cheese of choice (optional)

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Pepper to taste



Instructions

1. Slice the top and bottom off your tomato, half it, remove the seeds, and core with a knife. Chop what remains into small pieces and set aside.



2. Chop the onion and set aside.



3. Measure out 1 cup of spinach and set aside.



4. Break six eggs into a large bowl, and whisk until frothy. Mix in tomato, cheese, and salt. Set the mixture aside.



5. Heat an oven-safe frying pan over medium-high heat for 90 seconds, add the oil, and spread it evenly around the pan.



6. Add the onions to the pan and cook for three to four minutes, stirring constantly until they turn golden brown and slightly translucent.



7. Add the spinach and cook for 30 to 45 seconds until it begins to wilt.



8. Add the egg mixture and give everything a gentle stir to distribute all the ingredients. Leave the frittata alone for six to eight minutes while the edges set.



9. While the frittata's edges are setting, turn on your boiler.



10. After the edges set, put the frying pan in the oven for three to four minutes. The frittata will brown slightly and become fluffy.



11. Serve and enjoy!



Tip: Frittata can be served at room temperature, and it refrigerates well.