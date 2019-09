Author's note: It’s been impossible to turn on the news or scroll through Facebook this week without finding a new story about Brock Turner . Unfortunately, this is not the first or last time a story on college rape will make the headlines. One in six American women will be raped in her lifetime. Whenever one of these stories makes the rounds, I think back to college, when I slowly realized that one of my friends was a rapist — and subsequently cut him out of my life. He was charming and sweet, and it was easy to ignore the sinister parts of his personality. But those parts were just as real as the rest of him, and cases like Turner’s make me want to remind people that there isn't a singular profile of a rapist; many types of people are capable of sexually assaulting someone else.This essay was originally published on October 1, 2014.What do you do when your friend says he considers "no" to be an act of foreplay rather than a lack of consent?