If you ask, and ask, and just can't ever find a child-free moment together, you may need to accept that this isn't the right season in your friend’s life for one-on-one time. We’ve all got our seasons when we can give and our seasons when we need to hide in a hole and watch Netflix in a semi-catatonic state, whether it is brought on by birthing a child, going through a breakup, or tax time (you know that one accountant friend who just goes MIA?). If your friend is tapping out, extend her the grace of accepting that her kid, for now, is part and parcel of the deal and adjust your plans accordingly. Meet her with her kid when you’ve got the requisite goodwill. Say “no” when you need a kid break. And know that she will come back to you when she can.