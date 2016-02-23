The secret to a good fried egg is to not bother it — at all. Once you've put the raw egg into a hot pan, just leave it alone. Set a timer for three minutes, and spend some time spacing out or scrolling through your Instagram feed. When the timer goes off, take a look at the egg. If the white is fully opaque, plate it and eat up! If the yolk is still see-through, let it cook for another 30 seconds.



Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 egg

Salt and pepper (optional)



Tip: If you are using a non-stick pan, use butter or another kind of oil instead of olive oil.



Instructions

1. Crack your egg into a bowl. Set aside.



2. Heat the pan over a medium flame for about 90 seconds. Add the olive oil and make sure it spreads around the pan.



3. Add the egg and cook over medium heat for three or four minutes until the whites are completely opaque.



4. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, if desired, and enjoy immediately.