11:15 a.m. — Get home from the interview. I check my email, and I got an offer for the internship! When I open the attached offer letter, though, I see that they're only offering $12/hour. I've never negotiated before, but I've regretted not doing so in the past. I send a counteroffer email to the owner thanking him for the offer, but stating that I'm looking for $18/hour. He responds an hour later with an offer for $15 at 32 hours per week, with the opportunity to revise the rate after 30 days. (I get Fridays off to focus on freelancing.) Fifteen dollars is still much less than I'd want, but I know it's a really good learning opportunity, so I decide to accept the offer. I'm determined to work my butt off and show them that I'm worth the investment. I'm super excited about this role because I'll be able to learn a lot, the location is great, and the team seems cool. I call N. and tell him the news. He's so proud that I negotiated :).