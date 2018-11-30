10:30 p.m. — After we get home, my son announces that his friends are waiting for him online, so he heads downstairs to play his MMORPG. I receive a text from a friend inviting me out for a drink. I've got nothing else going on, so I meet her and her husband at a local wine bar. I have two glasses of wine and leave a tip after we shut the place down. (Yes, this is a drinking establishment that closes by 10 p.m. on a Saturday night.) I briefly consider heading to the pub, but it's been a long week so I just go home and go to bed. $23