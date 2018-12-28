1 p.m. — We head to the mall for B. to try on clothes at Bonobos. He needs a new blazer and a shirt and pants to go with it. This is definitely not a normal purchase for us — he hates buying clothes and this will only be the second blazer he owns, but he really needs another one for work events. We knew it would be expensive, so I already set aside money for it along with a few other big purchases we knew we needed to make. We decide not to buy it in-store because I find a 20% promo code online. Then we stop at Veggie Grill for lunch while we're there because we have two free meal coupons. It's $8 for two bottles of soda, though. $8