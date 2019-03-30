7 a.m. — My alarm is blaring, and I wish it would just stop being so rude. I bundle the dog up in her coat before we head out on our walk. The trails are just as slippery as yesterday, with the added complication that there are ice pellets falling from the sky that feel like itty bitty daggers stabbing your eyeballs. Although, in all honesty, I'm glad owning a dog forces me to get out and interact with the world in some little way every day. As someone who has long had anxiety and occasional bouts of depression, it has helped my mental health immensely. So has just having her around as a buddy. I'm so grateful for her. Dogs are the greatest.