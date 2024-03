These Under-$150 Spring Free People Picks Are Editor-Approved

It’s no secret that Refinery29 editors and readers alike are big fans of the Free People ’s styles. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the retailer’s new arrivals , which include transitional pieces and season’s biggest fashion trends , and picked out our favorites to help narrow down your seasonal wardrobe refresh.From flowy mini dresses and elevated T-shirts to carryall bags and warm weather-ready sweater sets, there’s a huge assortment of everyday looks that we’re excited to wear. And all of our picks come in under $150 (with the exception of one item), so you’ll be able to update your wardrobe without breaking the bank Scroll on to find our favorite Free People spring pieces, and to shop the on-trend styles.