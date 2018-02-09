These Free Apps Will Help You Manage Your Money

Some people get in the habit of managing their money as if they were born doing so. Through a combination of Excel spreadsheeting, becoming best friends with their account balances, and careful tracking — they manage to stay on target all on their own.
Those of us who need a little more guidance have to decide whether to do it so on the cheap: Paying for a traditional financial advisor can cost anywhere from $100 to a few thousand. Some nonprofit organizations do provide free or low-cost consultations, but if you need a bit more hand-holding for a longer amount of time, you might have a hard time without forking over the cash.
Fortunately, a growing crop of companies are looking to providing these services for free to those who are interested. Here are some options to check out.