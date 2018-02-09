Story from Work & Money

These Free Apps Will Help You Manage Your Money

Judith Ohikuare
Photographed by Tayler Smith.
Some people get in the habit of managing their money as if they were born doing so. Through a combination of Excel spreadsheeting, becoming best friends with their account balances, and careful tracking — they manage to stay on target all on their own.
Those of us who need a little more guidance have to decide whether to do it so on the cheap: Paying for a traditional financial advisor can cost anywhere from $100 to a few thousand. Some nonprofit organizations do provide free or low-cost consultations, but if you need a bit more hand-holding for a longer amount of time, you might have a hard time without forking over the cash.
Fortunately, a growing crop of companies are looking to providing these services for free to those who are interested. Here are some options to check out.

