Story from Video

We're Twins — & This Is What It Was Like Growing Up

Lucie Fink
Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a twin? I have a fraternal twin sister, and throughout the course of filming my YouTube series with Refinery29, my audience has grown quite fond of her — even though they've never seen her. It's almost like she's an extension of me, and my followers are just as interested in her life. "Show us Allie!" "Can you include Allie in your next video?" These are comments I read every day.
I recently posted on Instagram saying that I'll be doing a Q&A vlog with her, and I asked my followers to send in questions. We received hundreds.
In this video, we answer some fan questions, play a little game of "Me or Her," and take you back to our childhood through some home videos, pictures, stories, and songs. As our dad always says: "Twins are a blessing." We are truly blessed to be best friends for life.
Advertisement

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series