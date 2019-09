This hidden sexist language also seeps down to ubiquitous workplace jargon. Male-centric lingo derived from sports, war, and machinery like “drill down” or “blocking and tackling,” acts to “reinforce the idea that the workplace is (or should be) a man cave with water coolers,” writes Mark Peters for the BBC. Deb Liu, co-founder of Women in Product, also argues that masculine words tend to imply more positive meanings or results — such as "manpower" and "right-hand man," whereas feminine words tend to suggest more negativity: such as "Debby Downer" and "prima donna." Liu cites a 2011 study which found that the gendering of everyday language can cause people to imagine a specific type of person in a role.